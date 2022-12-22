Next TV Names 2022 Best in Market Award Winners

By Kent Gibbons
published

Future-branded awards were judged by industry experts on innovation, feature set, cost efficiency and performance in media and entertainment settings

Next TV and other Future brands including TV Tech have named the recipients of the 2022 Best in Market Awards. The entry-based awards were judged by a panel of industry experts on the criteria of innovation, feature set, cost efficiency and overall performance. The winners will be featured in a Best in Market Program ebook.

Best in Market awards were also handed out by Future brands TV Tech, TVBEurope and Radio World.  

The Next TV Best in Market Award 2022 Winners are: 

Nexstar Digital (opens in new tab) -- Stellar.

LTN (opens in new tab) -- LTN Lift.

SSIMWave (opens in new tab) -- SSIMPLUS Sports Benchmarking. ■

Kent Gibbons
Kent Gibbons

Kent has been a journalist, writer and editor at Multichannel News since 1994 and with Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He is a good point of contact for anything editorial at the publications and for Nexttv.com. Before joining Multichannel News he had been a newspaper reporter with publications including The Washington Times, The Poughkeepsie (N.Y.) Journal and North County News.