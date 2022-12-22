Next TV Names 2022 Best in Market Award Winners
Future-branded awards were judged by industry experts on innovation, feature set, cost efficiency and performance in media and entertainment settings
Next TV and other Future brands including TV Tech have named the recipients of the 2022 Best in Market Awards. The entry-based awards were judged by a panel of industry experts on the criteria of innovation, feature set, cost efficiency and overall performance. The winners will be featured in a Best in Market Program ebook.
Best in Market awards were also handed out by Future brands TV Tech, TVBEurope and Radio World.
The Next TV Best in Market Award 2022 Winners are:
Nexstar Digital (opens in new tab) -- Stellar.
LTN (opens in new tab) -- LTN Lift.
SSIMWave (opens in new tab) -- SSIMPLUS Sports Benchmarking. ■
