‘Next TV’ Launches 2022 Media & Entertainment Best in Market Awards

Future’s Best in Market awards are back for 2022.

If your company has launched a standout new product targeted to media and entertainment clients — or has upgraded an existing one — the now-independent Media & Entertainment Best in Market Awards can highlight your hard work and put your product in front of those who’d like most to know about it.

The awards program is brought to you by Next TV, TV Tech, TVB Europe and Radio World, and all winning products will be showcased digitally and in print across all of these titles. Nominees will also be featured in a free digital ebook.

Entries are due by December 1.

During COVID, Future’s brands created a Best in Market option alongside our annual Best of Show awards for businesses that were unable to take part in live events. Despite the gradual return toward normality in show attendance, the popularity of the Best in Market option prompted us to launch the program as its own independent awards.