'B+C,' 'Next TV' Name Best In Market Award Winners

Broadcasting+Cable and Next TV have announced the winners of the 2021 Best in Market Awards.

The Best in Market Awards (previously Best of Show at the 2021 NAB Show) recognize innovation and excellence in new, recently introduced and pending products and services for professional TV/video, radio/audio and AV products and solutions. Winners were judged and selected by panels of professional users and magazine and site editors. Other Future sites also selected and announced Best in Market Award winners, including TV Tech .

"We were impressed with the quality and innovation demonstrated by this year's Best in Market nominees, " said Tom Butts, TV Tech Editor in Chief. "The products and services that were selected made the cut--they demonstrated their ability to help advance the acquisition and distribution of entertainment and information across the media spectrum."

Winners of Best in Market awards from B+C and Next TV are:

B+C --

Amazon Web Services -- AWS Elemental Link UHD.

Marketron -- Marketron REV.

Ross Video -- Ross Ultrix Acuity Hyper-Converged Production Platform.

Next TV --

ATEN Technology Inc. -- UC9040 StreamLive™ HD All-in-one Multi-channel AV Mixer

Brightcove -- Brightcove Cloud Playout.

Firstlight Media -- Firstlight Media OTT Platform.

Marketron -- Marketron REV.

Synamedia -- Synamedia OTT ServiceGuard.

Wheatstone Corporation -- Tekton 32 TV Audio Console.

The winners will be featured in B+C Multichannel News magazine (and online) in December. In addition, all nominees will be featured in a Best in Market Program ebook in the near future.

Companies pay a fee to nominate a product.