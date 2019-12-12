Next Season of ‘Brockmire’ on IFC Will Be Final One

The fourth and final season of comedy Brockmire premieres on IFC in March. Eight episodes remain. Hank Azaria plays Jim Brockmire, and Amanda Peet, Tyrel Jackson Williams and Katie Finneran are also in the cast.

Brockmire follows Jim Brockmire (Azaria), a famed major league baseball announcer who suffered a public breakdown after stumbling upon his wife’s (Finneran) infidelity – a breakdown so bad that “Brutal Brockmire” became an internet meme.

Brockmire originally appeared as a short video on Funny Or Die.

“From the beginning, Brockmire was conceived as a four-season story, and we are so proud to see it written and produced to its creative conclusion,” said IFC executive director Blake Callaway. “Blazers off to the amazing crew, our fantastic partners at Funny Or Die, and the incredible cast, especially the incomparable Hank Azaria, who lives, sleeps and breaths Jim Brockmire, as well as Amanda Peet who makes an indelible contribution to the show as Jules, and Tyrel Jackson-Williams who completely shines as Charles. Fans and critics alike will love watching how the story ends.”

The series is written and developed by Joel Church-Cooper. Azaria, Church-Cooper and Funny Or Die CEO Mike Farah executive produce along with Joe Farrell and Mo Marable.

"Making this show has been one of the top 7 joys of my life,” commented Jim Brockmire. “Others include: that time by the swings with this guy Phil; my visit to the belt factory; my childhood days on the carrot farm; every time I finish a pancake challenge; that moment when you pass a porta potty and it really stinks then finally you get far enough away from it where you don't smell it anymore and just normal air seems like sweet, sweet perfume to you."