Next January 6 Made-for-Video Hearing Slated
October 13 hearing will be in afternoon rather than primetime
The Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has rescheduled its next hearing for the afternoon of October 13 and look for news nets to provide extensive coverage if NBC is any indication.
The hearing was postponed due to Hurricane Ian.
NBC was quick to release its coverage plans for the 1 p.m. hearing.
NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt will anchor the broadcast coverage, which will also stream on NBC News Now. Coverage will actually begin on the streaming platform at 12:30, in advance of the hearing, again with Holt.
Coverage on co-owned cable net MSNBC will be led by Andrea Mitchell, Katy Tur and Hallie Jackson from noon to 4 p.m.
MSNBC will also be home to a primetime recap/panel discussion at 8 p.m. hosted by Rachel Maddow, Joy Reid and Nicolle Wallace.
Contributing reports across both networks will be Ali Vitali, Allie Raffa, Sahil Kapur, Peter Nicholas and Scott Wong. ▪️
Contributing editor John Eggerton has been an editor and/or writer on media regulation, legislation and policy for over four decades, including covering the FCC, FTC, Congress, the major media trade associations, and the federal courts. In addition to Multichannel News and Broadcasting + Cable, his work has appeared in Radio World, TV Technology, TV Fax, This Week in Consumer Electronics, Variety and the Encyclopedia Britannica.
