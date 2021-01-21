Nexstar Commits to Hunger-Fighting Campaign

Broadcast group Nexstar is teaming with Feeding America on a multi-year effort to fight hunger in the U.S.



Nexstar said it will donate $2 million in airtime and financial support (the financial support part will be $50,000 per year) over three years.



Nexstar will be enlisting its 198 TV stations in 116 markets, which it either owns or services, in the public service effort, airing spots in September, which is Hunger Awareness Month.



“We are grateful to Nexstar for helping to increase public awareness of and engagement with the issue of hunger,” said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America, in a statement. “As the pandemic continues to hurt the communities we serve, we commend Nexstar for their commitment to helping people facing hunger.”