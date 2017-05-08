Newsy Preps to Launch Live Newscast on Linear Channel
Newsy, the E.W. Scripps-owned OTT news service, this summer will be launching a live, two-hour nightly newscast on its linear channel, Newsy Live.
The Why, which Newsy plans to formally announce at its Monday night NewFront event in New York, is the millennial-oriented service’s first live newscast. It will run from 7 to 9 p.m. on Newsy Live, which launched last year on Cincinnati Bell's pay-TV platform, as well as Sling TV and Pluto TV.
Newsy bureaus in Chicago, Washington and Columbia, Mo. will produce the show.
The Why will focus on in-depth stories, which could run as long as 10 minutes, said general manager Blake Sabatinelli. That is a notable departure for Newsy, which built its digital-first brand on short-form videos. Newsy originals typically run four to six minutes long per episode, Sabatinelli said.
He said that the format jibes with Newsy’s strategy of tailoring content to the platform it airs on, as linear viewers do have a preference for long-form news offerings. Newsy Live already, for instance, airs series episodes as one half-hour block, he said.
Yet the show will not be produced in the mold of existing broadcast and cable offerings, focusing instead more on in-depth reporting and analysis of news stories, he said. “This live show, in our opinion, breaks the mold of what a traditional newscast is,” he said.
Newsy also will be launching three new original series this summer – Dirt Rich looks at blue-collar driven environmental efforts, Sold in America investigates human trafficking in the U.S., and Varsity Gamers looks at the growing competitive gaming industry.
