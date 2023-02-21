NewsNation Launches Connected TV App on Multiple Streaming Platforms

Nexstar Media Group’s NewsNation said it launched a free connected-TV app that will enable more viewers to watch highlights of the cable news channel’s news and primetime programming.

The app will also give users access to local weather reports from Nexstar stations.

“At NewsNation, our mission is to provide in-depth coverage of the stories that affect the lives of Americans in their local communities and on a national level,” NewsNation president of news Michael Corn said. “These apps provide us with another innovative way to reach those viewers wherever they are by delivering content that matters most to them.”

Advertisers can reach NewsNation connected-TV viewers across both linear television and connected TVs directly via Nexstar Digital or programmatically via major CTV ad networks.

The NewsNation apps are the first third-party apps to be based on Haystack TV’s proprietary technology. Haystack’s artificial intelligence platforms serve relevant clips to individual viewers. ■