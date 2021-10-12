Newsmax Opens Middle East Bureau
Veteran TV anchor is reporting from Tel Aviv
Boca Raton-based conservative news net, Newsmax, has opened a Middle East bureau staffed by veteran TV station anchor Daniel Cohen.
Cohen is already reporting from Tel Aviv, where he will be based.
Cohen most recently was morning co-anchor for KTTV's (a Fox affiliate) Good Day L.A.
His resume also includes morning anchor at CBS 8 in San Diego and before that anchor/reporter at WTXL Tallahassee.
Newsmax is in over 100 million homes on "all major cable operators and most OTT platforms," according to the company.
