News Networks Top February Cable Ratings Charts

The cable news networks continued to dominate the cable ratings charts during the month of February, with Fox News, CNN and MSNBC securing the top spots in primetime and on a total day basis.

Fox News averaged 2.4 million viewers in primetime to finish first among all cable networks during the period of Feb. 1 to Feb. 28, according to Nielsen. MSNBC finished second with 2.1 million viewers, followed by CNN with 1.6 million.

On the entertainment network front, HGTV and Hallmark Channel were the most watched for the month with 1 million viewers each. TNT finished sixth with 984,000 viewers, followed by History (968,000 viewers), ESPN (934,000) and Discovery Channel and TBS (tied with 801,000.)

MSNBC and Fox News were the top choices for viewers on a 24-hour basis, with both networks averaging 1.3 million viewers during the month. CNN, HGTV, Hallmark Channel, Investigation Discovery, Food Network, TNT, History and INSP rounded out the top 10, according to Nielsen.

All three news networks also finished January as the most watched cable networks in both primetime and total day.