News Nets Mobilize for Haiti Coverage

Television news divisions are mobilizing to get anchors and reporters to earthquake ravaged Haiti. But with the Port-au-Prince airport closed, traveling there is proving a bit challenging with most news personnel entering the country via car from the bordering Dominican Republic.

NBC News has Brian Williams, Ann Curry and Al Roker en route. Katie Couric, Jeff Glor and Kelly Cobiella are traveling there for CBS News while Byron Pitts is in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Good Morning America weekend anchor Kate Snow, correspondent Dan Harris and medical reporter Dr. Richard Besser are en route for ABC News.

America's Newsroom anchor Bill Hemmer and correspondents Orlando Salinas and Steve Harrigan are also en route there for Fox News Channel. Correspondent Wendell Goler, who was on vacation in the Dominican Republic, filed a report for the Jan. 12 Fox Report.

CNN's Anderson Cooper was on the ground in Haiti Wednesday morning, Jan. 13, in time for a satellite interview. Sanjay Gupta, Susan Candiotti, Gary Tuchman, Jonathan Mann and Chris Lawrence were en route, expecting to arrive Wednesday afternoon.

Williams and Couric will anchor their respective Jan. 13 broadcasts from Haiti. Diane Sawyer, who was in Afghanistan earlier this week, is making the long trip to Haiti, but she will not be on the ground in time for tonight's World News. George Stephanopoulos will fill in for Sawyer, who is expected to be in the region in time for the Jan. 14 GMA.