News Corp. Upbeat for 2011

Having

turned its losses from the prior year into a tidy profit in 2011, News Corp. on

Tuesday forecast that its earnings would increase by double digits in 2011.

News

Corp, whose fiscal year ends in June, is the first major media to take a look

longer term health of its business. And most of what it sees it likes.

Rupert

Murdoch, chairman and CEO, who has been somewhat pessimistic about the world

economic outlook in the past, said on the company's earnings call that

while conditions remain "very fragile," the advertising market is

"inexplicable good."

"So

we just have to wait and see how it turns out, but certainly I'm very

confident of the next six months. But I think there is sufficient credulity for

us not to be over confident about the long term or the medium term," he

said.

News Corp. CFO David DeVoe, who delivered the

company's financial guidance for 2011, said that "we are

anticipating a stable economic outlook with modest growth in the major

economies in which we operate and we expect that advertising markets will

remain healthy. As a result we expect many of our businesses will generate

strong year over year earnings growth and these include continued robust growth

at our cable networks, led by further expansion of our international channels,

as well as sustained revenue increases at Fox News, the RSNs and Star."

Despite a film business that is unlikely to replicate the

success of the record-setting Avatar, and unfavorable changes in foreign

exchange, DeVoe said News Corp. expected the growth rate for the

company's operating income to be in the low double digit range from its

$4.46 billion total in 2010.

Chase Carey, COO at News Corp. said that in 2010, the

company benefited because "the economy was not as dire as we feared and

we benefited from a recovering advertising market.

Carey said the ad market continues to be very strong.

"Our local stations current look to be pacing close to

a 30% growth rate for this quarter and the scatter market continue to generate

double digit premiums to upfront pricing. Our cable network scatter is even

higher than that," he said.

Cable has become News Corp.'s biggest generator of

profits and growth, led by Fox News, the regional sports networks and international

channels.

"This group not only has exciting growth potential but

great stability This group not only has exciting growth penitential but

great stability due to the long range nature of our contracts. It is a fabulous

business and I do not believe that its strength value and importance are

properly understood in evaluating News Corp," he said.

Carey also noted that in addition to having the top movie in

Avatar, the company produced TV's two biggest new hits in Glee and Modern

Family, both of which have already been sold in to syndication.

Carey added that Fox Broadcasting Co. has been successful,

finishing first for the sixth straight year among adults 18 to 49, but has a

problem with "a lousy business model."

He said broadcast needs a dual revenue stream.

"We've begun this fight and we will prevail. We have right on our

side. We have the most valuable programming and deserve to be fairly

compensated."

During the conference call, Murdoch assured the analysts and

reporters that Fox was close to naming new judges for its top-rated show,

American Idol.

"I can assure you that next year's Idol will be

different and will be better and that the music will be better," he said.

He added that next year, when the network adds X Factor, "we'll

really stand out."

Also during the call, Carey was asked about his new

compensation deal, in which his base salary is being cut to $4.05 million in

2011 from $8.11 million in 2010.

He said he was basically exchanging salary for longer-term

performance based compensation. "It aligns my interests more with

the shareholders," Carey said. "I believe in the business I

believe in our future. And I think it's the right thing to do."

News Corp. posted fourth quarter

net income of $875 million,

or 33 cents per share, compared to a net loss of $203 million, or 8 cents a

share a year ago.

For

the full year, the company said net income was $2.5 billion, or 97 cents a

share, compared to a $3.4 billion loss, or $1.29 a share, in 2009.

The

company said that excluding special charges, its operating income was up 30% in

2009...

In

the fourth quarter, operating income at News Corp.'s television unit rose

to $113 million from $100 million. For the full year, the television division

has earnings of $220 million, up from $191 million in 2009.

The

quarterly and full year results were largely driven by improved advertising

markets.

Local

station advertising revenues improved 29% in the quarter reflecting strength in

the automobile and telecom sectors.

At

Fox Broadcasting Co., fourth-quarter and full-year operating results decline

due to higher programming costs, the company said, citing increased license

fees for returning series and higher NASCAR costs

There

was also a decline in Fox's ratings that more than offset higher

advertising pricing.

Operating

income for the company's cable networks rose to $563 million from $429

million in the quarter and to $2.27 billion for the year.

Advertising

revenue at the domestic cable channels grew over the prior periods by 11% for

the fourth quarter and by 3% for the full year.