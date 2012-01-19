News Corp. Settles 36 Hacking Cases

News Corp. has agreed to pay hundreds of thousands of

dollars to settle with 36 victims of phone hacking by its British tabloid News of the World, the Associated Press

reports.

The phone hacking scandal led Rupert Murdoch's media company

to shut down the newspapers and resulted in the departure of several top

officials. Murdoch and his son, James Murdoch, have been forced to testify

about the situation before British officials.

One of the settlements was with actor Jude Law, who received

about $200,000, but most of the settlements were in the five-figure range.

News Corp. has been sued by 60 people claiming their mobile

phone voicemails had been intercepted unlawfully.

"While congratulations are due to those [lawyers] and clients

who have settled their cases, it is important that we don't get carried away

into thinking that the war is over," said Mark Lewis, one of the first

lawyers to file a suit against News Corp., said to the AP. "Fewer than 1%

of the people who were hacked have settled their cases. There are many more

cases in the pipeline. ... This is too early to celebrate; we're not even at the

end of the beginning."

Some cases had been settled previously. Another batch is due to go

to court next month unless they are settled.