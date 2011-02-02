News Corp. Says Carriage Fights Cost $47 Million

News Corp., which reported its second quarter earnings on

Wednesday, said that its carriage dispute with Dish Network cost the company

$30 million in lost revenue.

A retransmission fight with Cablevision Systems cost the

company another $17 million in lost ad revenue, the company said during a

conference call with securities analysts.

In both cases, News Corp. was trying to extract higher

per-subscriber fees for its channels.

The Dish/Echostar dispute knocked News Corp. cable channels including

FX, National Geographic Channel and its regional sports networks off the

satellite distributor for about a month.

The Cablevision fight took knocked Fox Broadcasting off

Cablevision for about a month in October, along with some of New Corp.'s

smaller cable channels, for about two weeks, affecting two World Series Games

and some NFL contests.