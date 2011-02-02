News Corp. Says Carriage Fights Cost $47 Million
News Corp., which reported its second quarter earnings on
Wednesday, said that its carriage dispute with Dish Network cost the company
$30 million in lost revenue.
A retransmission fight with Cablevision Systems cost the
company another $17 million in lost ad revenue, the company said during a
conference call with securities analysts.
In both cases, News Corp. was trying to extract higher
per-subscriber fees for its channels.
The Dish/Echostar dispute knocked News Corp. cable channels including
FX, National Geographic Channel and its regional sports networks off the
satellite distributor for about a month.
The Cablevision fight took knocked Fox Broadcasting off
Cablevision for about a month in October, along with some of New Corp.'s
smaller cable channels, for about two weeks, affecting two World Series Games
and some NFL contests.
