News Corp. Nominates Chao, Uribe for Board

News Corp. has nominated former Secretary of Labor Elaine

Chao and former Colombia president Alvaro Uribe as new directors of the media

company.

The company also said that current directors Andrew Knight

and John Thornton will retire from the board after the upcoming annual meeting.

Director Arthur Siskind will serve as a Director Emeritus, continuing to attend

board meetings but no longer voting on resolutions following the annual

meeting.

In the wake of the scandal surrounding the phone hacking at

News Corp.'s British newspapers, there were questions raised about the

independence of the company's board of directors.

News Corp. chairman and CEO Rupert Murdoch praised the new

nominees.

"Elaine Chao's notable career spans the public, private and

non-profit sectors," Murdoch said in a statement. "As Secretary of Labor she

was recognized for her focus on empowering American workers, responding to

globalization and improving our country's competitiveness. Her vast experience leading complex, large

scale organizations will make her a valuable asset to the board."

Murdoch said that "as president of Colombia, Alvaro Uribe

was a transformative figure who saved his country's democratic institutions,

revitalized its economy and restored the security of its people. His outstanding leadership skills and

international perspective will provide important insights into Latin America

for our Directors."

Chao was Secretary of Labor from 2001 to 2009. Since then,

she's been a distinguished fellow at The Heritage Foundation. Earlier in her

career she held post with the United Way, the Peace Corps and Citicorp. She

also serves as a director for Wells Fargo & Co., Dole Food Co. and

Protective Life Corp.

Uribe served two terms as president of Colombia from 2002 to

2010. He has served as a member of the international advisory council to JP

Morgan.