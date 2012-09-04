News Corp. Nominates Chao, Uribe for Board
News Corp. has nominated former Secretary of Labor Elaine
Chao and former Colombia president Alvaro Uribe as new directors of the media
company.
The company also said that current directors Andrew Knight
and John Thornton will retire from the board after the upcoming annual meeting.
Director Arthur Siskind will serve as a Director Emeritus, continuing to attend
board meetings but no longer voting on resolutions following the annual
meeting.
In the wake of the scandal surrounding the phone hacking at
News Corp.'s British newspapers, there were questions raised about the
independence of the company's board of directors.
News Corp. chairman and CEO Rupert Murdoch praised the new
nominees.
"Elaine Chao's notable career spans the public, private and
non-profit sectors," Murdoch said in a statement. "As Secretary of Labor she
was recognized for her focus on empowering American workers, responding to
globalization and improving our country's competitiveness. Her vast experience leading complex, large
scale organizations will make her a valuable asset to the board."
Murdoch said that "as president of Colombia, Alvaro Uribe
was a transformative figure who saved his country's democratic institutions,
revitalized its economy and restored the security of its people. His outstanding leadership skills and
international perspective will provide important insights into Latin America
for our Directors."
Chao was Secretary of Labor from 2001 to 2009. Since then,
she's been a distinguished fellow at The Heritage Foundation. Earlier in her
career she held post with the United Way, the Peace Corps and Citicorp. She
also serves as a director for Wells Fargo & Co., Dole Food Co. and
Protective Life Corp.
Uribe served two terms as president of Colombia from 2002 to
2010. He has served as a member of the international advisory council to JP
Morgan.
