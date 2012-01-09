News Corp. Names Zweifach as Counsel

News Corp., which has been dogged by legal fallout from the phone hacking scandal involving its British newspaper News of the World, today named Gerson Zweifach as its new group general counsel.

Zweifach, a litigator and partner with the law firm Williams & Connolly, will become a senior executive VP at News Corp. and report to chairman and CEO Rupert Murdoch.

"We are fortunate to have such a renowned attorney join our Company as we navigate the rapidly changing media landscape," Murdoch said in a statement. "Throughout his distinguished career, Gerson has earned a reputation as one of the nation's leading litigators and a staunch protector of the First Amendment. This coupled with his wide-ranging experience and exceptional leadership skills will prove invaluable to News Corporation's global business."

Murdoch added: "I remain grateful to my long-standing colleague, Janet Nova, for handling our legal issues so deftly as Interim General Counsel for the past six months and am pleased that she will continue to play an integral role on our legal team."