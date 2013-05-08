News Corp. Earnings Jump in Third Quarter

News Corp. reported sharply higher earnings, with strong

showings by its cable and TV businesses.

Third-quarter net income more than doubled to $2.85 billion,

or $1.22 a share, from $937 million, or 38 cents a share, a year ago.

The third-quarter results included $42 million of costs

related to the ongoing investigations into the cellphone hacking scandal that

led to the closure of The News of the

World newspaper. That compares to $63 million in the year-ago quarter. This year's third-quarter results also

included $25 million of costs related to the proposed separation of the company's

entertainment and publishing businesses.

Revenue rose 14% to $9.54 billion.

"In our fiscal third quarter, News Corp. achieved organic

growth across our cable, film and television segments," CEO Rupert Murdoch said

in a statement. "We also announced our plans to broaden our core cable business

with the unveiling of our national sports channel Fox Sports 1 and our third

branded FX channel, FXX. Both

initiatives underscore our strategy of maximizing existing assets and

leadership positions to drive sustainable growth and long-term value."

Murdoch said the company was on target to complete the

proposed separation of its businesses near the end of the fiscal year. "As we prepare to launch two new industry

leaders with new News Corporation and 21st Century Fox, I am more confident

than ever of the long-term value the separation will unlock for the Company and

its shareholders," he said.

Operating income at News Corp.'s cable network programming

unit rose 17% to $993 million. Revenue was also up 17%, with the domestic

channels up 16%, led by strong growth at the regional sports networks and FX

Networks. That was offset by higher programming and marketing costs at FX and

National Geographic Channels.

Affiliate revenue was up up11% domestically and 42% at the

international channels.

Domestic ad revenue was up 2%. FX and National Geographic

Channels recorded double-digit sales gains, while Fox News Channel dropped

compared to the elections year of 2012.

News

Corp.'s television division reported 15% higher operating income of $196

million while revenues were flat at $1.23 billion. The company said retrans income doubled while

programming expenses were lower. Ad sales were down because of lower ratings

for American Idol.