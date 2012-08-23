News Corp. Digital Head Miller to Leave Company
News Corp. says its chief digital officer, Jonathan Miller,
will be leaving the company.
The move comes as News Corp. prepares to split into two
separate corporations, one focused on TV and movies, the other on print and
education.
In nine years at News Corp., Miller revamped News Corp.'s
digital strategy as it transitioned away from standalone owned-and-operated Web
properties and refocused on digital content distribution and the monetization
of its existing brands on emerging platforms, the company said.
Miller will serve as an outside adviser to News Corp. on
digital issues through fall 2013.
"Jon Miller is a visionary in the digital media industry,
and his commitment to News Corporation over the last three years has driven us
to truly evolve the way millions of people use new platforms to consume news
and entertainment," Rupert Murdoch, CEO of News Corp. said in a statement.
"As we prepare for our proposed company separation, I respect Jon's desire
to return to an operational, entrepreneurial role with a standalone company.
He will be missed and I can't thank him enough for his efforts and many
valued contributions."
Chase Carey, president and COO of News Corp., commented: "Jon
is a seasoned technology veteran and we've benefited enormously from his
insights and deep relationships in Silicon Valley and beyond."
