News Corp. Confirms Considering Restructuring

News Corp. confirmed reports on Tuesday that it is

considering a restructuring that would create two companies, one of which would

hold its TV and movie studio assets.

News Corp.'s cable TV assets, including FX, Fox News and its

international channels have been driving the company's earnings for the past

few years. On the other hand, the company's newspaper assets have been

considered a drag on growth, especially since the phone hacking scandal broke

at the British tabloid News of the World,

which was shut down last year.

If the restructuring occurs, it is likely both companies

will continue to be controlled by Rupert Murdoch, who started News Corp. with a

single paper in Australia and remains a fan of the newspaper business, as

evidenced by his acquisition of Wall

Street Journal publisher Dow Jones.

The most recent report that News Corp. is studying

separating the company's video and print assets appeared in the Wall Street Journal. The company's

statement Tuesday morning said only that:

"News Corporation confirmed [Tuesday] that it is considering a

restructuring to separate its business into two distinct publicly traded

companies."

In a report Tuesday morning, David Joyce, analyst at Miller

Tabak + Co., investors "will likely cheer" the transaction, if it actually

takes place. "Value should be unlocked

if the company decides to separate these assets," he said.

"While this is

still not an official transaction, which means it would be roughly at least a

year before it is completed,

this would help [News Corp. COO] Chase Carey focus on the entertainment assets

and not be distracted by the lingering phone hacking scandal in the U.K.,"

Joyce said. "However, from a legal standpoint, there is still likely no

difference in corporate responsibility even with a spin/split off of the

assets; however, any remaining legal costs and settlements would likely be

allocated just to the publishing division."

News Corp. stock was up more than 7% in trading Tuesday morning.