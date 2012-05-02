News Corp. Board Supports Murdoch

After CEO Rupert Murdoch was lambasted Tuesday in a British Parliament report accusing him of not being "a fit person" to run a major international company, News Corp.'s board of directors said it unanimously supported the mogul helming the company now and into the future.

"The Board based its vote of confidence on Rupert Murdoch's vision and leadership in building News Corporation, his ongoing performance as Chairman and CEO, and his demonstrated resolve to address the mistakes of the Company identified in the Select Committee's report," News Corp. said in a statement.

News Corp. said Tuesday the report unearthed some "hard truths" about the way New Corp. has handled the phone hacking scandal arising from its British newspaper News of the World. But it added that some of the comments from members of Parliament in the report were "unjustified and highly partisan."