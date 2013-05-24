News Corp. Board Approves Separation

News Corp. said its board has approved the plan to separate its

businesses into two companies that will be publicly traded.

The two new companies will be 21st Century Fox, which will

own the TV and movie businesses, and News Corp., which will own publishing assets

in Australia. The separation is expected to occur on June 28.

The new movie and TV company will have three new directors

who were not members of the current News Corp. board. Those new directors are

Delphine Arnault, deputy general manager of Christian Dior Couture; Jacques

Nasser, former CEO of Ford Motor Co.; and Robert Silberman, executive chairman

of Strayer Education and former assistant secretary of the Army.

"Today's announcement is a significant step in creating two

independent companies with the world's leading portfolios of publishing and

media and entertainment assets," said Rupert Murdoch, who will serve as chairman

and CEO of the proposed 21st Century Fox, and executive chairman of the new

News Corp. "We continue to believe that the separation will unlock the

true value of both companies and their distinct assets, enabling investors to

benefit from the separate strategic opportunities resulting from more focused

management of each division."

Murdoch will be a director of 21st Century Fox, as will

current News Corp. executives Chase Carey and, David DeVoe, as well as

Murdoch's sons James and Lachlan.

Current

News Corp. shareholders will get one share of the new News Corp. for every four

shares they own. After the separation, the new News Corp. will buy back $500

million of its stock. After the publishing and Australian assets are

distributed to the new company, the current News Corp. will change its name to

21st Century Fox.