News Corp. Announces Plan to Split TV, Film Assets

Updated 4 p.m. ET

Rupert Murdoch's News Corp. said Thursday that it intends to

create two distinct publicly-traded companies, one that would hold its media

and entertainment assets and another that would contain its publishing and

digital education group.

The decision had been expected and drove the price of News

Corp. stock up 8% on Tuesday. After the deal was formally announced Thursday,

News Corp. stock fell almost a point as there was little new information from

the company and the market was down overall.

News Corp. said the move would give each company

"enhanced strategic alignment and increased operational flexibility."

The move had been under consideration for three years, and the company's board

authorized management to explore the separation after a meeting Wednesday. Both

companies would still be controlled by Murdoch, who would be chairman of both.

"There is much work to be done, but our board and I believe that this new

corporate structure we are pursuing would accelerate News Corporation's

businesses to grow to new heights, and enable each company and its divisions to

recognize their full potential -- and unlock even greater long-term shareholder

value," said Murdoch, chairman and CEO, News Corp., in a statement.

"We recognize that over the years, News Corporation's broad collection of

assets have become increasingly complex. We determined that creating this new

structure would simplify operations and greater align strategic priorities,

enabling each company to better deliver on our commitments to consumers across

the globe," said Murdoch, who had reportedly resisted splitting up the

company in the past. "I am 100% committed to the future of both the

publishing and media and entertainment businesses and, if the board ultimately

approves a separation, I would serve as chairman of both companies."

Murdoch would also be CEO of the media and entertainment company. Chase Carey

would be president and COO of the media and entertainment company. No CEO was

designated for the publishing company.

In a conference call with analysts, Murdoch said that a key

reason he decided to go with the new structure was because "each entity will be

better managed and more easily managed."

Murdoch started News Corp. with a single newspaper in

Adelaide, Australia, and his continued fascination with publishing -- propping

up the money-losing New York Post and

spending billions on Wall Street Journal

publisher Dow Jones -- has frustrated analysts who believe the print business

has been a drag on the company's growth.

But Murdoch said that publishing is a good business. "No

doubt there will be those naysayers who see the announcement as some sort of

indication of concern about the long-term potential of the publishing industry

or of our franchises specifically. That could not be further from the truth,"

he said during the conference call.

"I believe that a well-capitalized, well-run scale player on

this stage can thrive like at no time before," he said.

Murdoch said he sees opportunities in digital and getting

readers to pay for online content. "People

aren't buying pure papers printed on crushed wood, but they are equally getting

their news in many other forms. I think I took a strong lead a couple of years

ago -- a year ago at least -- and said people will pay for news. That it is the

most valuable commodity in the world. As the world gets more complicated people

need to know what's going on."

News Corp. has a black eye now because of its newspaper

business in the U.K., where it is embroiled in a phone hacking scandal. The

scandal has led to the closing of the tabloid News of the World, the departure and arrest of several senior

executives and the withdrawal of a bid to acquire the stake in British Sky

Broadcasting that it doesn't already own. A government report on the phone

hacking scandal raised questions about whether Murdoch was "fit" to run a major

media company.

But Murdoch insisted the decision to split the company had

nothing to do with the scandal. "It is not a reaction to anything in Britain,"

he said.

News Corp. stock has risen since the scandal began, in part

because it has prevented News Corp. from making acquisitions and because the

company has embarked on a massive stock buyback campaign.

The company said the buyback would continue, but might slow

a bit as the company weighs its capital needs.

Analysts continued to be positive about splitting up News

Corp.

"We believe that the spinoff will reduce the conglomerate

discount in the stock and could potentially help ring-fence liabilities

associated with the ongoing hacking investigation," said Anthony DiClemente of

Barclays Capital.

"We believe that [Thursday's] announcement, coupled with

strong buybacks and double-digit EBIT growth, makes News Corp. one of the most

attractive media stocks in our coverage universe," said Michael Nathanson of

Nomura Securities, who reiterate buy recommendation of News Corp. stock.

News Corp. expects it to take about a year to complete the

deal. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, News Corp.'s shareholders would

receive one share of common stock in the new company for each same class News

Corp. share currently held. Following the separation, each company would

maintain two classes of common stock: Class A Common and Class B Common voting

shares.