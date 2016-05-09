NewFronts 2016: Fullscreen Sets New Silos for Creators, Consumers and Brands

Fullscreen, the five-year-old company whose majority stakeholders include AT&T and the Chernin Group, used its second NewFronts presentation to announce a reorganization into three units focused on content creators, brands and consumers.

"We placed a big bet early on that creators would become media channels in their own right," said founder and CEO George Strompolos. "Today, we stand as a next generation media company transforming the way people watch and engage with content."

In remarks kicking off the session, Strompolos showed a snapshot of him in an empty apartment registering the domain name for Fullscreen. The photo, he noted, was taken on a Blackberry. "A lot can happen in five years," he said.

One new initiative of Fullscreen's consumer division is an SVOD service that launched April 26. It has "exceeded expectations" for subscriptions, Strompolos said, though he did not offer any numbers. He did note average daily use of 48 minutes for the service thus far.

Fullscreen's brands division touted a new partnership with Mattel, whose Hot Wheels Network enables "deep, repeatable relationships with influencers," head of sales Kevin McGurn said. Mattel is measuring the initiative by "reach, engagement and brand lift," he added.

Another effort by Fullscreen BrandWorks is the introduction of millennial-aimed HisScreen and HerScreen, which aggregate content from top draws like Grace Helbig and the Fine Brothers.

McGurn asserted, echoing claims at several NewFronts, that Fullscreen's gender-specific programming enables advertisers better reach with millennial men, for example, than even sports or The Walking Dead.

Fullscreen also rolled out "All-Star Collabs," featuring top creators Eva Gutowski and Devin Supertramp. It was a direct pitch to media buyers to place their brands with those YouTube stars and others with vast online followings.

Immersion 360, a production from top creator Rooster Teeth, will offer full 360-degree video, allowing viewers to customize their experience.