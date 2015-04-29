NewFronts 2015: Hulu Eliminating Hulu Plus Brand

Streaming video company Hulu said it was eliminating the Hulu Plus brand for its paid service.

Hulu CEO Mike Hopkins, speaking at Hulu's NewFront presentation Wednesday, said having two brands confused consumers. "We're going to be Hulu minus the Plus," he said.

Hopkins said Hulu has grown its subscribers by 50% to 9 million. Total streams are up 77% and hours watched are up 83% from last year. Hulu subscribers watch 30% more content so far this year, he said.

Hulu also said it was introducing a programmatic advertising product and launching Hulu Insights, to share the latest marketplace intelligence about video.

Ad sales chief Peter Naylor said Hulu was also starting to work with advertisers to create spots. The program called Custom Integrated Commercials is "designed to create commercials viewers and advertisers love," he said.

One example shows a woman enjoying discovering new shows on Hulu and discovering new flavors of Lay's Wavy potato chips.