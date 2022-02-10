New York AG Warns of Bogus Betting Ads on Streaming Sites

Attorney General Letitia James is warning consumers of streaming and social media to beware of ads from "deceptive online sports betting companies" during the Super Bowl.



Online sports betting only became legal in New York in January and James said New Yorkers have been bombarded with come-ons for "risk free bets" and "$1,000 welcome offers." Online sports book ads online and on-air have been bombarding the country at large of late with some big name actors and sports figures touting in-game betting, parlays and the like.



James said the free bet offers often come with strings attached that consumers may miss. She said that online sports betting companies whose ads mislead consumers "can expect to hear from my office."



James offered some tips: 1) "Learn what other users are saying about the platform"; 2) "Read the fine print on bonuses and other promotions"; and 3) "Beware of unexpected restrictions on accessing your account."



James also included links in her statement to the New York Council on Problem Gambling and Gamblers Anonymous. ■