New Snoop Dogg Unscripted Series, 'Real Housewives' Renewals Highlight NBCU Cable Programming Slate

NBCUniversal cable networks Bravo, Oxygen, Syfy, USA Network, and E! rolled out a slew of new shows and returning franchises ranging from E!'s Snoop Dogg-produced unscripted series to Bravo's renewal of several The Real Housewives franchise shows during Monday's NBCUniversal's upfront presentation.

E! network will team up with Snoop Dogg on a new series featuring his daughter, Cori Broadus. The untitled project will feature Broadus and her fiancé Wayne Deuce as they navigate life, love, and their upcoming nuptials, according to the network. Shows returning to the network include House of Villains, E! News, and Live from E!

On Bravo, the network will launch Making It in Manhattan, which follows several tight-knit New York City-based friends as they navigate the trials and triumphs of young adulthood, as well as On Safari, which explores the spectacular world of safari experiences in the heart of the South African Bush, according to the network.

Returning to Bravo are long-running shows Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen along with The renewal of Real Housewives Atlanta, Beverly Hills, Orange County, Miami, New York City, Potomac, and Salt Lake City. Other shows returning include Below Deck, Summer House, Top Chef, Southern Charm and Southern Hospitality.

USA Network this summer will debut new competition series The Anonymous, while Syfy will launch in 2025 a new scripted series Revival, based on the zombie-themed comic book series of the same name. Syfy will also bring back shows Reginald the Vampire, The Ark and SurrealEstate.

Oxygen will develop several new true-crime series, including Dateline: The Smoking Gun, Philly Homicide, A Plan to Kill, The Girl on the Milk Carton, Deadly Waters with Captain Lee, and Sins of the South. Shows returning in 2024 include Accident, Suicide or Murder, Snapped, Snapped: Behind Bars, Killer Relationship with Faith Jenkins, and Real Murders of Atlanta.

“From Bravoholics to Oxygen’s true-crime junkies and E!’s pop culture mavens to USA’s sports and WWE fans, our cable networks are home to some of the most loyal and passionate audiences across all of entertainment,” NBCUniversal Entertainment chairman Frances Berwick said. “The strength of our individual brands combined with our continued investment in distinctive original content continues to drive deep connection and engagement with viewers.”