New Shows Have Buyers Talking About Syndication

A bumper crop of new daytime talk shows are jockeying for

position with media buyers as the upfront advertising sales season approaches.





The syndicators took their stars -- Katie Couric, Jeff Probst, Ricki Lake and

Steve Harvey -- to early meetings with buyers, looking to get sponsors on board

and integrated into the shows.





The syndicators are looking to win steep prices to help pay for their

high-priced talent. But one buyer says he's not sure it's worth the risk to buy

a position in a new show for close to what clients would pay for a more

established program.





"My level of fear in getting engaged with a new show is high because the level

of failure is significant," says Jason Kanefsky, executive director of

strategic investments at media agency MPG.





Syndicators are looking for $20 to $28 CPMs (cost per thousand viewers) in the

women 25-to-54 daytime demo, close to the $30 CPM that top-rated established

shows attract, according to market sources.





"When some of these daytime properties are only going to deliver a 1.5 rating,

why am I paying $25 for that?" Kanefsky asks.





The syndicators say their new shows will fill a daytime gap left by the

departure of Oprah Winfrey two years ago and the cancellation of soap operas by

the broadcast networks.





John Nogawski, president of CBS Television Distribution, says advertisers have

already committed to sponsor Jeff Probst.







"Early on, we had decided that we would like to have a different kind of

relationship. Rather than waiting until the show begins, we wanted to have an

early dialog so we could see what was important for some key specific clients,"

Nogawski says. He says brands in those three or four categories "are certainly

going to be very visible inside this television show for the first 52 weeks."





Katie Couric's new show is reportedly seeking the highest prices from

advertisers. Katie also become a

lightning rod for criticism by rivals who point to ratings improvements at Today and the CBS Evening News after Couric left those shows and a lack of a

ratings bump for her recent appearance on ABC's Good Morning America.





Nevertheless, Howard Levy, executive VP for ad sales at Disney-ABC Domestic

Television, says Couric's show, executive produced by former NBCUniversal CEO

Jeff Zucker, has been getting a terrific reception. "We've got a couple of

people looking right now in terms of sponsorships," says Levy. "We haven't had

a lot of hesitation because people know who she is, they know she's got a lot

of integrity. Between those two [factors], they have a high comfort level."





"There's going to be a lot of demand," Levy added. "I'm not going to comment on

our pricing structure, but I think people recognize it's going to be a good

show."





Twentieth Television thinks it has a winner with the return of Ricki Lake to

the talk show field. Like her audience, Lake is a bit older now and facing

different issues than when she did her old show. "If you pull back a little it

and say who's more approachable to that daytime audience, who's more accessible

to that daytime audience," it's Lake, says Joe Oulvey, Twentieth executive VP

for ad sales.





NBCUniversal Domestic TV Distribution is pushing Steve Harvey, fronted by the comedian who has turned around Family Feud. "Daytime viewers say they

like Steve Harvey," says Bo Argentino, senior VP of advertising and media sales

for NBCU DTD.





"We're well aware that we have a lot of company, but I think that's a good

thing because it means we're still programming for the stations and that

they're still looking for new product," Argentino says. "Daytime is still an

important daypart for many categories because of its efficiencies, and because

we have unique genres specific to syndication."





NBCU is also selling Trisha, a talk

show starring Trisha Goddard and produced by the team behind Maury.





The volume of new talk shows could give buyers the opportunity to play the

syndicators off one another to get better deals. It also means that it's likely

not all of the shows will survive long-term.





"It's going to be interesting to see how that shakes out in the daytime

marketplace," says Twentieth's Oulvey.





With so many new players, how about one more? "I would give Tim Tebow a talk

show," says MPG's Kanefsky, referring to the NFL quarterback recently traded to

the New York Jets after becoming a sensation in the NFL for a string of

last-minute comebacks and his strong Christian faith. "The women would love

him. He's very well-spoken," Kanefsky says.





In other dayparts, syndication looks strong, with offnetwork shows scoring high

ratings at a time when the networks are looking to augment their primetime

ratings with time-shifting viewers watching ondemand and online.





"The high-end syndication properties are not cheap, but they deliver a value,"

says Kanefsky.





Kanefsky says that syndication's perceived value is damaged because its shows

don't run in pattern between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. like network shows do. "That

argument is somewhat being spun on its head, because guess what? If I'm buying

time-shifted C3 [ratings], I could be reaching somebody at 3 o'clock in the

afternoon," he says.





Even without a new talk show to pitch, Warner Bros. Domestic Television

Distribution was out pitching advertisers earlier than usual for this upfront.





"Given the success we've had with Big

Bang Theory coupled with Two and a

Half Men, we have an incredible reach story that competes head-to-head with

the broadcast networks," says Michael Teicher, executive VP, media sales for

WBDTD. "We felt that was a message we had better get out to advertisers as soon

as possible, so they could see all the alternatives they have to reach their

targeted audiences most efficiently and effectively."

