New Season of ‘Killer Couples’ on Oxygen June 18

Season 14 of Killer Couples starts on Oxygen June 18. There are 10 new episodes of the true-crime series. The season starts with the story of Kelsey Bereth, a young mother in Colorado who was killed by her fiance and his former girlfriend.

The season also examines a grandmother and her husband who go missing, and a man and his adult son who are murdered in a home invasion, leading to a search that “exposes an illicit romance and family betrayal no one saw coming,” in Oxygen’s words.

Killer Couples is a spinoff of Snapped. It debuted in 2013.

Killer Couples is produced by Jupiter Entertainment with Stephen Land, Patrick Reardon, Todd Moss and Eric Wetherington the executive producers.