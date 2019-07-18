New Season of ‘Alaskan Bush People’ on Discovery Aug. 4

A new season of Alaskan Bush People begins on Discovery Aug. 4. Park Slope Productions produces the show, about the Brown family as the members attempt to survive out in the wilderness.

“After six months on the mountain, the Wolfpack has fully re-dedicated themselves to the goal of total self-sufficiency they began in Alaska. But winter is closing in and it’s a race against the clock as the Browns set out to achieve their dream of a big mountain ranch,” said Discovery.

With land divided up among the Brown children, the family faces new wildlife threats as they race to complete homes for each sibling. With winter weeks away, it becomes even more critical as the Wolfpack grows with the birth of Noah and Rhain Alisha’s first child, Elijah. Noah’s resourcefulness is required as he works hard to create practical innovations for his baby, including a self-warming bath, a power-tool driven rocker and a castle house.

This season also brings Billy closer to his dream of running a fully-functional family ranch equipped with horses, a fortified bullpen and a winterized barn.

For Park Slope, executive producers are Paul Reitano, Terrence Sacchi and Doug Fitch. For Discovery Channel, executive producer is John Slaughter.