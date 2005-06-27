New Order In Court TV
Jessica Shreeve has been named VP, current programming and specials, with production oversight for prime time non-fiction shows and input for editorial direction.
In her former post as VP, documentaries and specials at AMC, the Emmy-Award winning Shreeve served as executive producer of Backstory,Cinema Secret, and Imaginary Witness: Hollywood and the Holocaust. She also held senior positions at Channel One and VH1.
In the current programming and specials unit, Court TV has upped senior associate producers Madelyn Brudner and Paul Bourdett to coordinating producers with expanded oversight over production of originals.
