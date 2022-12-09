New 'Night at the Museum' Movie on Disney Plus

Original movie Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again premieres on Disney Plus December 9. The animated movie is based on the popular film franchise and is about the mischief that takes place every night at the American Museum of Natural History when the sun goes down.

Matt Danner directs. The movie features the voices of Joshua Bassett, Alice Isaaz, Gillian Jacobs, Joseph Kamal, Thomas Lennon, Zachary Levi, Akmal Saleh, Kieran Sequoia, Jack Whitehall, Bowen Yang and Steve Zahn.

In the movie, Nick Daley’s summer gig as night watchman at the museum is a challenging job for a high school student, but he is following in his father’s footsteps and is determined not to let dad down. Luckily, he is familiar with the museum’s ancient tablet that brings everything to life when the sun goes down and is happy to see his old friends, including Jedediah, Octavius and Sacagawea, when he arrives. But when the maniacal ruler Kahmunrah escapes with plans to unlock the Egyptian underworld and free its Army of the Dead, it is up to Nick to stop the demented overlord and save the museum once and for all.

Night at the Museum, with Ben Stiller, Rami Malek and Robin Williams in the cast, came out in 2006. Sequel films were released in 2009 and 2014.

Kahmunrah Rises Again’s producer is Shawn Levy, and the executive producers are Emily Morris, Chris Columbus, Mark Radcliffe and Michael Barnathan.

The movie has a PG rating. A review in Collider said (opens in new tab), “Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again rekindles the magic of the trilogy, while carefully blending nostalgia with a wide-open door into new world potential for these characters.” ■