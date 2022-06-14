New Looney Tunes Show ‘Bugs Bunny Builders’ on Cartoonito July 25

Bugs Bunny Builders, the first Looney Tunes preschool show in over 20 years, premieres Monday, July 25 at 8 a.m. ET/PT on Cartoon Network’s Cartoonito. It debuts the following day on Cartoonito on HBO Max.

Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, Bugs Bunny Builders combines “the wackiness, humor and slapstick of the iconic characters with a modern Humancentric Learning curriculum,” according to Cartoonito. The educational framework will promote children’s fascination with building and design, and helps preschoolers cultivate essential skills, which Cartoonito lists as self-expression, problem-solving, collaboration, communication, scientific and mathematical thinking.”

“Filled with the big ideas and idiosyncratic humor of classic Looney Tunes, we think this will be one of the looniest building shows geared towards preschoolers out there,” said Amy Friedman, head of kids & family programming, Warner Bros. “This show will serve as a great entry point for little ones to observe that anything is both possible and hilarious — and with Lola front and center, this is built equally for girls and boys.”

In Bugs Bunny Builders, Bugs and Lola are managers of the Looney Builders construction crew, which is comprised of Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Tweety and other Looney characters. The team helps their fellow citizens of Looneyburg with zany building projects, including a racetrack and an ice cream sundae.

“Like so many of us, Looney Tunes was a predominant part of my childhood. These iconic characters were a major influence on my personal style of comedy that I have applied throughout my career,” said Abe Audish, supervising producer, Bugs Bunny Builders. “It’s an honor to foster the next generation of Looney Tunes fans and offer them a new series that stays true to the core of each character while adding a fresh, modern spin.”

Eric Bauza voices Bugs, Tweety and Daffy, and Bob Bergen voices Porky. Chandni Parekh handles Lola. ■