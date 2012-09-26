New Jersey Nets' Barclays Center to Open With Bevy of Founding Marketing Partners and Sponsors

(This article,

with an excerpted Q&A, is reprinted with permission from

NYSportsJournalism.com)





The plan to build a

sports and entertainment arena in Brooklyn was brought to public attention in

2004 by Bruce Ratner, real estate developer and then-majority owner of the

NBA's Nets. Since then, Forest City Ratner Enterprises has been at the

forefront of a 22-acre Atlantic Yards project that is scheduled to include

Barclays Center, housing, shops and recreational areas.





The $3.5 billion plan

has had it shares of highs and lows.





In 2007, Barclays

agreed to a $400 million, 20-year naming rights deal, which was later

renegotiated to $200 million with other incentives added in.





In 2009, in the

midst of faltering economic and real estate challenges, Russian multibillionaire

businessman Mikhail Prokhorov acquired majority interest in the team and nearly

50% interest in the arena from Ratner.





This week, after

more than 100 lawsuits and changes in financial, design and environmental

strategies, the arena arrives with a bevy of founding partners and sponsors

whose presence will be felt throughout the venue.





Barclays Center

officially opens Sept. 28 with a series of concerts from Jay-Z (who is a

minority investor in the Brooklyn Nets franchise). Basketball comes Oct. 15

when the Nets host the Washington Wizards in an exhibition game, followed by

the first official NBA season home opener with the Nets hosting the New York

Knicks on Nov. 1.





Other scheduled

events include Barbra Streisand, the Who, the Rolling Stones, Green Day, Lady

Gaga, college basketball and hockey, tennis, boxing, gymnastics and an

exhibition game with the NHL's New York Islanders.





Among the branded

sections and activations are the TicketMaster concourse, the MetroPCS upper

pavilion and fan photo booth, a Honda auto display and interactive destination,

an area of virtual sports games including hoops and jump rope from Brooklyn

Hospital Center and the Cushman & Wakefield Theater; and retail stores

including the Nets Shop by Adidas, Starbucks and Rocawear (which, like the

arena's 40/40 Club, is part of the domain overseen by Shawn "Jay-Z"

Carter).





Founding partners in

addition to MetroPCS, TicketMaster, Cushman & Wakefield and Honda include

American Express, Calvin Klein, EmblemHealth, Foxwoods Resort Casino, Geico and

Stolichnaya. (An 11th founding partner will be named this week.)





Other sponsors

include Anheuser-Busch, Coca-Cola, Haier America, HighPoint Solutions, New York

Marriott at the Brooklyn Bridge, Red Bull, Sony, Tyco and Willis.





NYSportsJournalism

spoke with Brett Yormark, CEO of Nets Basketball and president and CEO of

Brooklyn Sports and Entertainment, courtside at Barclays Center about the long

and winding road to 620 Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn, New York, USA.



It has been eight years from vision to reality. How

important is this for your marketing partners?



Very important, especially working with them to elevate our brand and their

[respective] brands to the highest level. Our goal in the building is to tastefully

reinforce the presence of each of our partners. To get all of our messages and

their messages out, but to maintain a clean look. We have accomplished that.

And we haven't compromised revenues.



In addition to the founding partners and naming rights

partner Barclays, there are a number of other companies that will be

represented throughout the arena. Is there room for more?



There will be one more founding partner announced [before Barclays Center opens

Sept. 28], but then we will take a breather. Let me put it this way: We are

still aggressively marketing and selling. But we want to open the building with

our strong roster of partners, pause for a moment and then move ahead.



Are there companies coming to you that want to be part

of Barclays Center?



Yes. We have companies approaching us all the time that want to be involved.

With Barclays Center now opening, and not just a vision that is years or months

away, the interest has become even stronger. There is a lot of interest in

sponsorship, tickets, suites. For the partners and companies already aligned

with us, this is the moment they have been waiting for.



Each of the founding partners has their own distinct

look and message. What was the challenge in getting them all to work together?



It wasn't a challenge in the negative sense. The challenge was to raise all of

their goals, as well as the goals of the Nets and Barclays, to the highest

level. We are thrilled that we have such great brands as Calvin Klein,

Foxwoods, Geico and Honda - [the latter two of which] recently came on board.

They were all willing to work with us to see that our vision and their vision

not only came together, but made for a strong partnership. It was never a

matter of one partner trying to upstage another. It was always a situation

where they each knew how important being involved with this project would be to

their strategy and how effective it will be in getting their brand messages to

fans and consumers.



Courtside branding is very noticeable, with seat back

signage from Calvin Klein, Haier, Red Bull and Barclays, and the basketball

stanchions with branding from Spalding and Barclays. Are you concerned that

this will be a distraction?



Not at all. Our goal was always to have our partners represented in the most

efficient way possible, but not to the extent that it would take away from the

look and feel of the arena. What you see now is for our basketball setup. It

changes depending on the event. Obviously, you will see Barclays Center

branding that is permanent, and there is permanent Metro PCS branding on seats

in the upper bowl. But I don't believe that anyone can say that the presence of

our partners distracts from the look of the building. And, in fact, our goal

all along was to incorporate [branding, signage and marketing activation]

messages seamlessly into the building and to have it enhance and support our

vision.



Brooklyn itself is well represented in Barclays

Center, from concessions to locally based marketing partners. How integral was

that?



We knew right from the start the importance of the Brooklyn brand. The best of

the best of Brooklyn will be here. From a marketer's point of view, the key to

Brooklyn is the diversification. We always felt that it was our goal, and in

turn the goal of our partners, to be able to target the various ethnic groups

that help to make the borough what it is.



With Honda now a founding partner, do you envision a

moment such as the 2011 NBA All-Star Game in which NBA partner Kia drove a car

onto the Staples Center court and Blake Griffin jumped over the hood to win the

slam dunk event?



Honda will have a strong presence in the building [including] an auto display

and interactive features for fans. Honda and other partners will be involved in

a lot of activation throughout the building and during games and events. But I

don't think we will have them drive a car on our brand new herringbone floor.

[Laughs.] Not on our herringbone parquet!