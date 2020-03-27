New Episodes of ‘Desus & Mero’ on Showtime March 30

Late-night show Desus & Mero returns with new episodes on Showtime Monday, March 30. The hosts, Desus Nice and The Kid Mero, will be filmed at their homes in New Jersey and the Bronx. Guest interviews happen thanks to video conference technology.

The show airs 11 p.m. ET/PT.

Longtime acquaintances Desus Nice (Daniel Baker) and The Kid Mero (Joel Martinez) began hosting the Bodega Boys podcast before they began the Showtime series.

Season two of Desus & Mero began in February.

Produced for Showtime by JAX Media, Desus & Mero is executive produced by Desus Nice, The Kid Mero, Lilly Burns, Tony Hernandez and Victor Lopez.