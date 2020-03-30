New Episodes of ‘Conan’ on TBS March 30

Conan O’Brien begins at-home episodes of Conan on TBS March 30. Adam Sandler is O’Brien’s guest March 30. The show, dubbed Conan at Home as the coronavirus causes havoc around the world, airs at 11 p.m. ET.

O’Brien promised “socially distant conversations with celebrities” on the program.

Sophie Turner of the Quibi series Survive is his guest March 31 and actor Jesse Eisenberg is on April 1. Sean Hayes of Will & Grace turns up April 2.

Conan will be shot on an iPhone.

O’Brien’s production staff is also working from home.

Conan has been on a scheduled hiatus since March 16.