Network Affiliates Push FCC for OTT Must Carry

There is a major difference of opinion between the National Association of Broadcasters and the network affiliate broadcaster associations over whether the FCC should require streaming services to deliver emergency alerts. NAB says no, while network affiliates say yes, definitely. All they need to do is carry local TV station signals on their streaming services, which they are pushing the FCC to mandate.

"[T]he Four Affiliates Associations urge the Commission to note in its forthcoming report to Congress that Internet-based streaming services can and should be required to carry local broadcast signals in every market, to ensure that EAS information and other emergency warnings reach all viewers in every market across the country."

And taking a page from the DBS carry one, carry all requirement, they argue if they carry one such stream, they can and should carry them all.

As the networks move their programming to online platforms, affiliated stations are concerned about being cut out of the equation or their network programming losing ad dollars and viewers to the online versions.

In reply comments this week on the FCC's inquiry--for a report back to Congress--into whether streamers should be delivering alerts given the rise in popularity of streaming services, like those co-owned with ABC (Disney Plus), CBS (Paramount Plus) and NBC (Peacock), the affiliate associations representing ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox said that sounded about right to them. NAB has previously argued the FCC should not extend the requirement to streamers.

"The Four Affiliates Associations recognize that, in order to best fulfill the public informational and safety purposes underlying the EAS, alerts must be made available not only to those viewers watching the over-the-air streams of television broadcasters in their local communities (or via local broadcasters’ streams on traditional multichannel video programming distributors), but also those who primarily or exclusively rely on streaming or other Internet-based distribution services to access video programming," the affiliates told the FCC Monday (June 14). "Unless and until EAS obligations are extended to Internet-based programming distribution platforms, those platforms’ viewer/subscribers are at risk of missing the essential emergency information made available by local television broadcasters," they said.

As a result, they urged the FCC to tell Congress that streaming services should be required to deliver alerts.

They point out that "some commenters" including streaming services, have objected to the EAS obligation, saying it can't be done or that it is "duplicative, unnecessary, and [would] likely lead to viewer “exhaustion.”.

But while the stations cite AT&T and the Motion Picture Association( whose members include the studios behind Disney Plus, Hulu, ESPN Plus, Peacock, Paramount Plus, and HBO Max) for making those arguments against the streaming mandate, those "others" also include the association that represents TV stations plus the networks of which they are affiliates. NAB argued that "the technological challenges make it "extremely burdensome, and likely infeasible, to update the EAS system to enable alerts to consumers provided through the internet, including through streaming devices."

The affiliate associations beg to differ, countering that opponents of extending the mandate " defy common sense and ignore the importance of ensuring that all television viewers are alerted in times of emergency."

As to infeasibility, "streaming services are not ill-equipped to distribute EAS information, and no wholesale reconfiguration of Internet-based programming distribution technology would be needed to guarantee that appropriately targeted EAS information reaches viewers via streaming platforms," the stations told the FCC.

They said that streaming services can carry the live feeds of broadcasters in the communities the streamers serve. This has previously been accomplished within the contexts of cable and satellite. It can work just fine with streaming services as well."

They point out that some streaming platforms have been able--even eager--to negotiate broadcast station carriage, suggesting that the refusal by others to include live, local programming "is a choice, not an insurmountable obstacle—technological or otherwise."

The companies behind the top streaming services agreed with the FCC that delivering potentially life-saving emergency alert information to the public is of "paramount importance," but they argued their OTT services should not be required to participate in that system, saying it would not appreciably increase the number of people who get such alerts, but would appreciably increase the burden on streamers if they were required to deliver them.