Netflix’s Renews ‘The Upshaws’ for Final Season

Netflix has given a greenlight to a 12-episode final season of its long-running comedy series The Upshaws.

The series, which stars Mike Epps, Kim Fields and Wanda Sykes, has been picked up for what the streaming service calls its Part 7 and last installment. Part 5 of the series launched in April and Part 6 is slated to debut in early 2025, said Netflix. The Upshaws debuted on the streaming service in 2021.

The series follows the exploits of a Black working class family in Indianapolis. In the upcoming Part 6 season, the series continues to follow the family as it “rides life’s ups and downs, including new jobs, bigger dreams, health struggles and some major life surprises,” according to Netflix.

The series also stars Khali Spraggins, Journey Christine, Jermelle Simon, Diamond Lyons and Gabrielle Dennis. The Upshaws are executive produced by Sykes, Epps, Regina Hicks, Page Hurwitz, Niles Kirchner, Annie Levine, Jon Emerson and Mark Alton Brown.