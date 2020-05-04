Netflix’s ‘Ozark’ Leads the Pandemic Period in First-time Viewers

Reelgood tracks the 20 top shows users are streaming for the first time

With viewers stuck at home and tryout new shows for the very first time, the Netflix original series Ozark leads the OTT universe in quarantine period series sampling, according to new data released by Reelgood.

For the period of March 16 - April 26, the San Francisco streaming business research company counted millions of “tracks”—defined as measurement markers, created when a streaming video user watches a show for the first time.

With season three of Ozark, a drama starring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, posting on Netflix March 27, Reelgood said the show controlled 8.59% of all tracks during the 40-day period, followed closely by eight-part Netflix documentary series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.

Here’s Reelgood’s full top 20 for tracks during the quarantine: