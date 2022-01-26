Netflix's 'Don't Look Up' Narrowly Misses All-time Top English-language Film Mark - Netflix Global Top 10

Satirical film Don't Look Up garnered nearly 359.8 million hours of global viewing time in its first 28 days on Netflix, missing the platform's best English-film opening benchmark by less than 5 million streaming hours.

Action title Red Notice, another star-studded Netflix movie released last year, remains in the top spot.

For the week of Jan. 17-23, Rick Jacobson-directed romcom was the world's most-watched English-language movie, with around 42.5 million hours of viewing globally.

Spanish-language Colombian telenovela reboot Café con aroma de mujer was once again the most streamed show in the world, capturing nearly 96.4 million viewing hours.

The romantic drama about a simple coffee bean who falls in love with the rich heir to the land she toils was produced by RCN Televisión and distributed by Telemundo. The Netflix acquisition first aired on Canal RCN in May and debuted on the world's biggest SVOD platform on Dec. 29.

Among English-language TV shows, Season 4 of Ozark captured just over 77 million viewing hours, surpassing the debut of horror drama Archive 81, which garnered nearly 71 million hours of viewing.

On Netflix's non-English-language films list, Polish drama How I Fell in Love With a Gangster finished No. 1 for a second consecutive week with nearly 8.7 million viewing hours.

