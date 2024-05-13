Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’ Returns, Apple TV Plus’ ‘The Big Cigar’ Debuts: What’s Premiering This Week (May 13-19)

Netflix will look to heat up television screens again with the return of its drama series Bridgerton, while Apple TV Plus examines the life of Black Panther Party founder Huey P. Newton in The Big Cigar as part of the list of shows premiering this week.

The Shonda Rhimes-produced Bridgerton returns for a two-part, third season launching May 16. The series will continue to follow the lives and loves of eight Bridgerton family siblings, with the newest season focusing on Colin Bridgerton, according to the streaming service. Luke Newton stars along with Nicola Coughlan, Claudia Jessie, Hannah Dodd, and Luke Thompson.

Apple TV Plus’ The Big Cigar debuts May 17 and stars Andre Holland as Newton, who enlists the help of a Hollywood film producer to elude the FBI and escape to Cuba in the 1970s, according to the streaming service. The series also stars Alessandro Nivola and Tiffany Boone.

Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of May 13-May 19. For some videos, viewer discretion is advised.

May 14, The Killing Kind, (thriller), Hulu

May 14, Pillowcase Murders (documentary series), Paramount Plus

May 15, Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal (documentary), Netflix

May 16, Bronx Zoo: ‘90: Crime Chaos and Baseball (sports documentary), Peacock

May 16, Outer Range (returning series), Prime Video

May 17, Power (documentary), Netflix

May 17, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (returning series), Paramount Plus