Netflix Super-sizes Order for Its Most Successful Original Ever, 'Bridgerton'
Having already re-upped Shonda Rhimes’ period drama for a second season in January, streaming giant gets in character to tweet out a surprise announcement
Generating a bit of surprise, Netflix today announced the renewal of seasons three and four of its most successful original series yet, Bridgerton.
The period-set romantic drama, produced by one of the service’s highest paid hit makers, Shonda Rhimes, yielded Netflix’s biggest original series audience yet when it debuted in late December—at least a few minutes of the first 10 episodes were seen by 82 million viewers worldwide, Netflix said. Nielsen’s own third-party metrics later confirmed the high levels of viewership.
It was a no-brainer when Netflix announced a second-season renewal of Bridgerton in January—the show is currently in production with most season-one regulars returning, save for a few notable exceptions, Regé-Jean Page, who played the dapper Duke of Hastings Simon Bassett, among them.
On Tuesday, however, Netflix went in character to announce another renewal, putting out a tweet on the personal stationary of Lady Whistledown: “Esteemed members of the Ton,” her letter is addressed. “It seems we have a rather special announcement. Bridgerton shall return for seasons three and four. This author shall have to purchase more ink.”
