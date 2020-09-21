Netflix and Other Streaming Services Come Away with Only 4 Primetime Emmys

The creative takeover of Hollywood by Silicon Valley hit a little setback Sunday, with the major streaming companies taking home just four Primetime Emmy Awards.

Netflix, which counted a record 160 nominations heading into the 72nd Annual Emmy Awards, came away with just 21 awards, most of them handed out in the less high-profile “Creative Arts” preamble.

In a night dominated by HBO and its Murdoch-esque media dynasty drama Succession, streaming company’s only won four trophies: Julia Garner won Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Netflix’s Ozark, and Maria Schrader won Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series in Netflix’s Unorthodox; Shirley Chisholm took Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series for Phyllis Schlafly biopic Mrs. America, a show originally slated for FX that was migrated late by Disney to Hulu; and Billy Crudrup won Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Apple TV Plus’ The Morning Show.

Amazon, which saw The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel lead it to seven primetime Emmy Awards in 2019, was shut out during the primetime ceremony Sunday.

Notably, Disney Plus and The Mandalorian finished Sunday with goose eggs, too.

Peacock’s originals debuted after the eligibility window. Quibi won two Creative Arts Emmys.

But that was it for the video streaming industry, which has aggressively and collectively leveraged Emmy Awards success as brand equity for its originals business ever since Netflix's House of Cards first emerged in 2013.

Overall, streaming’s impact on Sunday’s awards telecast was fairly tangental. Canadian series Schitt’s Creek, which won Best Comedy and swept the comedy acting categories, had a window on Netflix, but it was ViacomCBS-owned network Pop TV that launched the show.

Meanwhile, comedian David Spade did a bit playing Joe Exotic, star of the Netflix documentary hit Tiger King.