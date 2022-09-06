Netflix Weekly Rankings: Moribund Kevin Hart/Mark Wahlberg Buddy Comedy 'Me Time' Leads Platform's Slowest Week in More Than a Year
For the first time in the last 53 weeks, Netflix didn't have a single show draw at least 60 million hours of streaming
Netflix didn't power through the dog days of summer as much as it slogged last week, enduring what appeared to be its slowest audience week since the last week of August 2021.
Moribund buddy comedy Me Time, which pairs the over-saturated Kevin Hart with the also-well-worn Mark Wahlberg in a paint-by-numbers enterprise scoring an aggregated 7% Rotten Tomatoes number, led Netflix's global platform with just under 56.6 million hours of streaming for the week of August 29 - Sept. 4.
This was a slight audience drop from the film's three-day premiere from Sept. 1-3 -- a disturbing pattern for Hart, who has seen several of his previous Netflix projects including True Story, fail to grow their audience from week to week.
Hart's previous buddy comedy, The Man From Toronto, which paired him with Woody Harrelson and was released in just this past June, did manage to expand its audience in Week 2 by around 15%, but it dropped precipitously after that.
Netflix doesn't release aggregate hours-viewed numbers in its weekly Global Top 10 (opens in new tab) rankings. But this was the first week since August 23-29 of last year that no show on the platform drew at least 60 million hours of streaming.
Local-language Korean drama series Extraordinary Attorney Woo continued its solid run, adding just over 48.8 million hours of streaming to its nine-week total.
Limited mystery-thriller series Echoes starring Matt Bomer and Michelle Monaghan led Netflix's English-language series list for the week of August 29 - Sept. 4 with nearly 36.6 million hours of watching.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. You can start living a healthier life with greater wealth and prosperity by following Daniel on Twitter today!
