Netflix Weekly Rankings - Is the Summer's Biggest Animated Film Hit a Streaming Movie?

Disney-Pixar's disappointing Lightyear and Universal's spry Minions: The Rise of Gru have been the big-ticket animated feature films at the box office this summer.

But much more quietly, it's been Netflix's The Sea Beast that might have drawn the biggest CGI family-movie audience overall.

Blessed with a 95% aggregated critics ranking on Rotten Tomatoes, The Sea Beast drew just over 68.1 million hours of streaming on Netflix's global platform for the week of July 11-17, making it the top film on Netflix for the week.

Directed by Disney veteran Chris Williams (Bolt, Big Hero 6, Moana), The Sea Beast tracks the adventures of a young stowaway of joins forces with a legendary hunter of sea monsters.

Our back-of-napkin math: Accounting for the film's nearly two-hour runtime, you end up with around 34 million Netflix accounts worldwide streaming the movie in just one week. Assuming at least two viewers for each stream for this family film ... you're at around 68 million watchers.

Multiply that by the average price for a movie ticket ($9.57 according to the MPAA) and you're at a weekly global box office of around $650 million. And that's not even accounting the more than 33 million streaming hours that The Sea Beast drew on Netflix the week before.

To date, the latest Minions move has drawn over $534 million theatrically.

Just sayin'.

In other Netflix categories, Season 4 of Stranger Things continued to be Netflix's top overall draw, capturing just over 102.3 million viewing hours. The debut of the Resident Evil series finished second with nearly 72.7 million watching hours.

(Image credit: Netflix)

(Image credit: Netflix)

(Image credit: Netflix)