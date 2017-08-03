Netflix True-Crime Satire ‘American Vandal’ Rolls Sept. 15

Netflix debuts the true-crime satire series American Vandal Friday, Sept. 15. The network is on board for eight 30-minute episodes. American Vandal comes from Tony Yacenda, who will direct, and Daniel Perrault. Dan Lagana is running the show.

American Vandal explores the aftermath of a high school prank that left 27 faculty cars vandalized with phallic images. Over the course of the season, a sophomore documentarian investigates the controversial, and perhaps unjust, expulsion of troubled senior, Dylan Maxwell. Netflix says American Vandal will leave one question on everyone's minds until the end: Who drew the dicks?

Executive producers are Yacenda, Perrault, Lagana, Joe Farrell for Funny or Die, Ari Lubet, Josh Lieberman and Michael Rotenberg for 3Arts.

The cast includes Tyler Alvarez, Griffin Gluck, Jimmy Tatro and Camille Hyde.

American Vandal is produced for Netflix by CBS Television Studios, Funny Or Die and 3Arts.