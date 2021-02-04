Netflix Tops SAG Awards Nominations for TV, Motion Picture Categories

Netflix followed its strong Golden Globes nominations performance with an impressive tally of SAG Awards nominations in both the television and film categories, the Screen Actors Guild announced Thursday morning.

See Also: Netflix Rules Golden Globes Nominations

On television, Netflix -- which drew an industry-high 22 Golden Globes TV nominations on Feb. 3 -- topped all networks and streaming services with 17 SAG Awards nominations, more than doubling HBO's seven nominations. Netflix's freshman series Bridgerton -- which was shut out of any Golden Globes nominations -- will compete against Ozark and The Crown in the best ensemble in a drama series category with HBO’s Lovecraft Country and AMC’s Better Call Saul.

Read Also: Netflix Declares 'Bridgerton' Its Most Watched Original Series Ever

Overall The Crown and Pop TV's Schitt's Creek led all shows with five nominations each.

Netflix also swept the best female actor in a drama series category, with The Crown’s Gillian Anderson, Olivia Colman and Emma Colman going up against Ozark’s Julia Garner and Laura Linney.

The best comedy series ensemble will feature Netflix’s Dead To Me along with HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant, Hulu’s The Great, Pop TV’s Schitt’s Creek and Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso.

HBO's I May Destroy You and Netflix's Dead To Me also drew SAG Awards nominations after being snubbed by the Golden Globes.

On the motion picture front, Netflix dominated the best cast in a motion picture category with Spike Lee’s war drama Da 5 Bloods -- which was ignored by the Golden Globes -- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and The Trial of The Chicago 7 all getting nominations. Foreign-language film Minari and Amazon Prime’s One Night In Miami will also vie for top honors.

Netflix drew 13 SAG Awards movie nominations, easily besting Amazon Studios' four nods.

The late Chadwick Boseman received two nominations for his lead acting role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and supporting role in Da 5 Bloods in addition to nominations as part of both movie's ensemble casts.

The 27th annual SAG Awards will air live April 4 on TNT and TBS.

Below is a list of SAG Awards nominations:

Television Category

Outstanding performance by a cast in a drama series

“Better Call Saul”

“Bridgerton”

“The Crown”

“Lovecraft Country”

“Ozark”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Regé-Jean Page, “Bridgerton”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series

Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Emma Corrin, “The Crown”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Outstanding performance by a cast in a comedy series

“Dead to Me”

“The Flight Attendant”

“The Great”

“Schitt’s Creek”

“Ted Lasso”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

Dan Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Linda Cardellini, “Dead to Me”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or miniseries

Bill Camp, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Daveed Diggs, “Hamilton”

Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”

Ethan Hawke, “The Good Lord Bird”

Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or miniseries

Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America”

Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You”

Nicole Kidman, “The Undoing”

Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Kerry Washington, “Little Fires Everywhere”

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture

“Da 5 Bloods”

“Mulan”

“News of the World”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7"

“Wonder Woman 1984"

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama series

“The Boys”

“Cobra Kai”

“Lovecraft Country”

“The Mandalorian”

“Westworld”



