Netflix to Premiere ‘Springsteen on Broadway’ Dec. 15

Netflix will stream “Springsteen on Broadway,” Bruce Springsteen’s one-man show from the Walter Kerr Theatre in New York, Dec. 15. That’s the final night of Springsteen’s 236-show run at the theater. Patti Scialfa, Springsteen’s wife and the guitarist in his band, will appear in the show.

Based on his autobiography Born to Run, “Springsteen on Broadway” features Springsteen, his guitar, a piano, and his personal stories. It is directed and produced by Thom Zimny. In addition to Zimny, the film is being produced by the same team that produced “Springsteen on Broadway,” including Springsteen manager Jon Landau, tour director George Travis and Landau Management partner Barbara Carr.

“We are thrilled to bring Bruce Springsteen -- a master storyteller, humanitarian and voice of the everyman -- to Netflix in this historic one-man show,” said Ted Sarandos, Netflix chief content officer. “This groundbreaking experience defies the boundaries of theater, concerts and film and will give our global audience an intimate look at one of the biggest cultural icons of our time.”

Springsteen's sold-out series of performances began previews on October 3, 2017.

“The purpose of the film is to bring this incredibly intimate show to Bruce’s entire audience intact and complete,” said Landau. “In addition to its many other virtues, Netflix has provided for a simultaneous worldwide release which is particularly important for our massive international audience. Ted Sarandos and the entire company’s support has been a perfect match for Bruce’s personal commitment to the filmed version of 'Springsteen on Broadway.'”