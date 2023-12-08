Netflix Targets $40 Million in 2024 Pay for Co-CEOs Ted Sarandos, Greg Peters
Executive chairman Reed Hastings set to get $1 million
Netflix said it expects to pay its co-CEOs, Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters, $40 million each in 2024, the same target as in 2023.
Both executives get a compensation package of $3 million in base salary, $6 million in bonuses, $15.5 million in restricted stock units and $15.5 million in performance-based restricted stock units, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The move follows a nonbinding vote by shareholders in June to reject the big pay packages.
Executive chairman Reed Hastings is expected to get total compensation of $1 million, while chief financial officer Spencer Neumann gets $!5 million and chief legal officer David Hyman receives $11 million.
Netflix said that its board eliminated the option executives had to decide how much of their pay came in the form of stock. The board’s compensation committee said some shareholders were concerned executives might take all of their pay in cash.
The company said it also expanded participation in its annual bonus program to all executives.
Netflix also changed its executive severance plan. If an executive is terminated or resigns for good reason within three months before or 24 months after a change in control, those executives will receive a cash lump sum equal to two times the sum of their annual base salary and target annual bonus, a pro-rata lump sum cash bonus based on target performance under the bonus plan and cash for continue health, dental and other benefits.
NEXT TV NEWSLETTER
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
Most Popular
By Jack Reid