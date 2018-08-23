Netflix Sets Tiffany Haddish Comedy Special

Netflix will offer a Tiffany Haddish comedy special next year. The hour-long program, featuring the Girls’ Trip star, will tape in early 2019.

Haddish is a hot property in Hollywood. Besides Girls’ Trip, Haddish is in TBS comedy The Last O.G. and was on NBC’s The Carmichael Show. She will soon star in Night School, The Oath and Nobody’s Fool.

“Tiffany Haddish is a force,” said Lisa Nishimura, VP of original documentary and comedy. “Hilariously funny, brash and self-effacing, she’s an incredible artist who is winning over audiences while breaking barriers, and we are tremendously proud that she will showcase her formidable talent on Netflix.”