Netflix Renews ‘Orange Is the New Black’
Netflix has ordered a third season of Orange Is the New Black. The renewal was announced via Twitter by the show’s writers and via Instagram by actor Laura Prepon.
The drama’s second season is scheduled to be released on Netflix June 6.
Produced by Lionsgate TV and executive produced by Jenji Kohan, Orange Is the New Black received a GLAAD Award for best comedy series May 3.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.